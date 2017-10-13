A Change.org petition asking that disgraced TWC mogul Harvey Weinstein be removed from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for life has been signed by over 116,500 people as of noon today. The petition was begun by U.K. indie filmmaker Kellen Phillips who writes: “It’s time for organisations like The Academy to take a stand against Weinstein’s behaviour and set an example for others to follow.”

This comes after over 20 women, including some of the top actresses in Hollywood, have gone public with stories of alleged sexual misconduct and even rape at the hand of Weinstein. It also follows news that AMPAS Board is meeting over the weekend to discuss what, if any, action it might take against the executive/producer. The Producers Guild of America is also holding an emergency meeting to discuss whether Weinstein will be booted out of there as well.

The British equivalent BAFTA has already suspended Weinstein’s membership and a group of senior British Labour MPs have already written to Prime Minister Theresa May, urging her to strip Weinstein of the Commander of the British Empire.

All organizations have also issued curt or strong statements against Weinstein’s behavior.