The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said today its Board Of Governors will meet this weekend to discuss “any actions warranted” against Harvey Weinstein, the subject of several exposes detailing decades of alleged sexual harassment and abuse against women. The Oscar organizers also condemned Weinstein as part of a statement:

“The Academy finds the conduct described in the allegations against Harvey Weinstein to be repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to the high standards of the Academy and the creative community it represents. The Board of Governors will be holding a special meeting on Saturday, October 14, to discuss the allegations against Weinstein and any actions warranted by the Academy.”

Weinstein won the 1999 Best Picture Oscar as producer of Shakespeare In Love. He was also nominated in 2013 for Gangs of New York.

Earlier today, the UK’s film body the British Academy of Film and Television Arts suspended Weinstein’s membership “in light of recent very serious allegations,” the org. BAFTA has informed the embattled producer that the suspension is effective immediately.

