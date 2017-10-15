Over a week after a lawyer for Harvey Weinstein promised a big lawsuit against the New York Times when the paper published a detailed October 5 piece on allegations of sexual harassment by the now disgraced mogul, that threat has gone away, as has the lawyer.

Joining the likes of the already exited Lisa Bloom and Lanny Davis, Charles Harder is now no longer working for the ex-The Weinstein Company co-chair, Deadline has confirmed. “He has been gone for about a week,” a source says of the Harder Mirell & Abrams attorney, adding that Harder’s services were “no longer required.”

With Harder’s departure, the notion of a multi-million action against the NYT has disappeared as well.

Harder nor Weinstein’s PR team at Sitrick and Company did not respond to request for comment on the situation.

Which is a contrast to October 5 when Harder was very outspoken.

“It relies on mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report, apparently stolen from an employee personnel file, which has been debunked by 9 different eyewitnesses,” the lawyer said on October 5 on the NYT article. “We sent the Times the facts and evidence, but they ignored it and rushed to publish. We are preparing the lawsuit now. All proceeds will be donated to women’s organizations.”

Backed by Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel, Beverly Hills based Harder hit the headlines last year when he helped convince a Florida jury to award Hulk Hogan $140.1 million in the wrestler’s battle with Gawker over portions of a sex tape. Though that matter was eventually settled in the fall of 2016 with a $31 million deal and the death of Nick Denton’s online empire.

Terminated from TWC on October 8 as more and more allegations emerged of his behavior over the decades, Weinstein’s already stained reputation took a near fatal hit on October 10 when the New Yorker published an explosive article that further detailed harassment claims and even alleged rapes. Both the NYPD and UK police are now actively looking into the matter and the LAPD is likely poised to as well.

RelatedUK Police Investigating More Sexual Assault Claims Against Harvey Weinstein

In such a hailstorm, Weinstein, who was booted from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences on Saturday, has hired top Tinseltown litigator Patricia Glaser and heavyweight criminal lawyer Blair Berk on October 11.

Taking on the Oscar winning producer being shown the door of the company he still owns 23% of, Glaser will be meeting with the remaining TWC board on October 17 in what is unlikely to be a smooth sit down.