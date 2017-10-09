More filmmakers are coming out to take Harvey Weinstein to task. Clerks‘ Kevin Smith who began his career with the now disgraced former head of Miramax Films tweeted out today that he was ashamed that while he was profiting with Miramax, Weinstein was involved in sexual misconduct. If you remember, Miramax distributed Clerks and stood behind Smith, hiring power attorney Alan Dershowitz to appeal the NC-17 rating for the film at the time. They had a long career together with Chasing Amy, Mallrats and as co-exec producer on Good Will Hunting:

He financed the first 14 years of my career – and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain. It makes me feel ashamed. https://t.co/T0hInW7EqJ — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 9, 2017