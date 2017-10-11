The criminal lawyer who turned the tide for a ranting Mel Gibson has now signed on to Harvey Weinstein’s new legal team.

As the toxic fallout from allegations of sexual harassment and claims of rape continues for the scandalized ex-The Weinstein Company co-chair, the Oscar-winning producer has recruited Blair Berk to his side, sources confirm to Deadline. We are also hearing that more attorneys may be joining Berk in the coming days.

Of the allegations leveled against Weinstein, the rape claims could prove ground for action. Though it is not clear if the assault occurred in the Empire State, Rape is a felony in New York State and has no statute of limitations. There are currently no active investigations in either NYC or LA into the incidents alleged in the explosive New Yorker piece that was published online yesterday. But if there were, a conviction could see Weinstein behind bars for up to two decades – something Berk is clearly on board to see not happen.

This latest addition comes one day after top litigator Patricia Glaser signed on to rep Weinstein in a potential dust-up with his younger brother Bob and TWC over his October 8 termination. Weinstein owns 23% of TWC and had more that a year left on his current employment contract when the board pink slipped him as the scandal grew last weekend.

RelatedHarvey Weinstein Hires Patty Glaser For Potential Legal Battle With TWC

Though Lisa Bloom and Bill Clinton pal Lanny Davis exited Weinstein’s team over the weekend, the producer still has Gawker killer Charles Harder on board. After the New York Times broke its story on Weinstein’s alleged years of sexual harassment on October 5, the once Hulk Hogan representing Harder said a big buck suit against the Grey Lady was in the works – nothing has been filed, yet.