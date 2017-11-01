Already under investigation by the NYPD, LAPD and UK Police for allegations of sexual assault, Harvey Weinstein and director James Toback today are under the microscope of the Beverly Hills Police Department.

“The Beverly Hills Police Department has recently received multiple complaints involving Harvey Weinstein,” the tony town’s cops said on Halloween of the much accused and disgraced producer. ”These cases are under investigation and no further information will be released at this time,” the BHPD added. The department issued another statement on Tuesday with the exact same wording naming Toback.

Through a spokesperson, Weinstein has claimed in recent weeks that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” There have been a lot of such allegations of late as more than 60 women have come forward with claims of Weinstein sexually harassing or sexually assaulting them since the New York Times first published an explosive expose on October 5.

In a $5M lawsuit against the now crippled Weinstein Company on October 24 for Harvey Weinstein’s “sexual misconduct” actress Dominique Huett detailed a November 2010 incident at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills. Several others have described similar instances at the same hotel or others nearby, putting the matter squarely in the BHPD’s jurisdiction.

RelatedUK Police Widen Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Investigation In Operation Kaguyak

This move is the first declared investigation of Toback. Since the LA Times published its look at the Bugsy scribe back on October 22, dozens and dozens of women including have Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams recounted their own incidents with the Oscar-nominated Toback. Among those accusing the director is Ambika Leigh, who was a server at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

For Weinstein, this latest investigation comes one day after he was booted out of the Producer’s Guild for life by the national board. Already banished from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for sexual misconduct, Weinstein resigned from the PGA last week.