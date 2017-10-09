Before the board at The Weinstein Company made the announcement to terminate Harvey Weinstein as a result of the alleged sexual abuse allegations reported in the New York Times, he sent an email from his private account to a number of high-ranking Hollywood executives pleading for them to help save his job.

In the leaked email, Weinstein asked to take a leave of absence to get heavy therapy instead of being fired. “A lot of the allegations are false, as you know,” he wrote. “I could really use your support or just your honesty if you can’t support me.” He then insisted that the recipients write letters to back him — by last night

The email was read on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House. Here is the transcript:

My board is thinking of firing me. All I’m asking is let me take a leave of absence and get into heavy therapy and counseling whether it be in a facility or somewhere else. Allow me to resurrect myself with a second chance. A lot of the allegations are false, as you know, but given therapy and counseling as other people have done, I think I’d be able to get there. If you can, I need you to send a letter to my private Gmail. The letter would only go to the board and no one else. What the board is trying to do is not only wrong but might be illegal and would destroy the company. If you could write this letter backing me getting me the help and time away I need and also stating your opposition to the board firing me, It would help me a lot. I am desperate for your help. Just give me the time to get therapy. Do not let me get fired. If the industry supports me, that is all I need. With all due respect, I need the letter today.

Lauren Sivan was on MSNBC earlier in the day about how he allegedly exposed himself to her. Gloria Allred was also interviewed on that network today; she is the mother of Lisa Bloom, who at one point was advising Weinstein before she stepped aside this weekend.