Refresh for updates. When sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein first surfaced in last week’s New York Times article, members of Hollywood were very vocal. Lena Dunham said “The woman who chose to speak about their experience of harassment by Harvey Weinstein deserve our awe. It’s not fun or easy. It’s brave” while Amber Tamblyn tweeted, “Heed the mantra and never forget: Women. Have. Nothing. To. Gain. And. Everything. To Lose. By. Coming. forward.” Now that the Weinstein Company executive has been officially fired, reactions are appearing on social media.

The NYT article alleges that eight settlements were paid to those who were harassed by Weinstein. Among those, were actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan. When the allegations surfaced, McGowan said, “Anyone who does business with __ is complicit. And deep down you know you are even dirtier. Cleanse yourselves.” The actress took to Twitter when TWC posted the news that he had been fired and asked “What about Bob?” referring to Harvey’s brother who has taken over the company.

McGowan’s supporters were rallying to buy tickets to any of her and Judd’s projects in the wake of the news, but she insisted that they donate to the East Los Angeles Women’s Center. “That’s what I did with my ‘settlement’,” she said.

I don’t want tickets. Donate to rape crisis center @elawc that’s what I did with my “settlement” https://t.co/ZsfV5Eou77 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 9, 2017

Others that reacted to the news of Weinstein’s ousting included Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who was very unapologetically vocal and Gretchen Carlson, who filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against then Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes.

If even 1/10th of the stories about Harvey Weinstein are true (and I believe they are), then good fucking riddance. That shit’s gotta stop. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 9, 2017

And fuck you to anyone who knew about it and let him get away with it. The enabling also needs to end. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 9, 2017