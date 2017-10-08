BREAKING: The remaining members of the Board of Directors of The Weinstein Company have essentially fired Harvey Weinsten.

Per a statement just released by the board:

In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company – Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar – have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately.