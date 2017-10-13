Reaction continues to roll in amid the Harvey Weinstein affair, and today we’re hearing from a voice across the pond. Eric Fellner, who has led London-based Working Title Films alongside Tim Bevan since 1992, put out a blistering takedown of the former Weinstein Company exec that’s more personal than most we’ve heard.

Fellner actually welcomes the scandal because, he told Screen Daily, “Hopefully now, the people in our industry doing this will be exposed and the practices will be stopped.”

But his anger with Weinstein is palpable, and he wasn’t afraid to vent it. “I’m thrilled [by the news] because he deserves all the opprobrium that the world can throw at him. I’ve personally never liked him, I’ve never liked his business practises, I’ve never liked the way he has pretended to be creative. I’ve never liked the way he’s treated women. I have personal knowledge because he behaved like that to someone who is very close to me. I cannot stand the man.”

Fellner didn’t hold back, but he added: “But I’m also conflicted because an element of me, along with most other people in the industry, are now exposed to be complicit because — other than the fact that I once called him a ‘f*cking c*nt’ to his face in Toronto, in front of several industry luminaries including Joel and Ethan Coen — I’ve never stood up and shouted about it. That’s why today is so good. We can all say the things we’ve wanted to say for years.”

The exec ended his harangue thusly: “I think our industry is full of amazing people who do amazing things. But like any business where there is power and money, there are always going to be people who abuse that. Hopefully now, the people in our industry doing this will be exposed and the practices will be stopped.”