UPDATED: 4:25 PM: Charlize Theron, the actress who took on the strong female roles in Atomic Blonde, Mad Max: Fury Road and Monster, has just weighed on her Instagram account about Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct and rape allegations, calling the women who have come forward “brave” and underscoring the importance of giving women a support system when they are just starting out in their careers when they are vulnerable. She said that powerful men have gotten away with this “for far too long.” Here, in her own words, is what she posted today:

The women who have spoken about their abuse are brave and heroic and although I didn’t have a personal experience like this with Harvey Weinstein, I unfortunately cannot say I’m surprised period. This culture always existed, not just in Hollywood but across the world.

And many men in positions of power have gotten away with it for far too long. We cannot blame the victims here. A lot of these women are young, just starting out in their respective fields, and have absolutely no way to stand up to a man with some much influence, greater than theirs. To say speak up, they are shut down, and that could be the end of their career.

This is all a positive step forward in changing that culture, and these young women need to know that they have a support system should anything like this happen to them. And I want you all to know I support you.