Amid the sexual assault and harassment allegations surrounding Harvey Weinstein, the embattled producer this morning saw his BAFTA membership suspended. Now, he could lose another British distinction: the honorary CBE he received in 2004 in recognition of his contribution to the UK film industry.

A group of senior British Labour MPs has written to Prime Minister Theresa May, urging her to strip Weinstein of the Commander of the British Empire.

The letter describes the accusations against Weinstein as “unacceptable and intolerable” and says keeping the CBE in place risks “bringing the honours system into disrepute.”

The MPs wrote, “These actions are unacceptable and intolerable. They were unacceptable in the 1960s, they are unacceptable now and they may well be criminal under US and UK law.

“These revelations prove that Mr Weinstein has fallen far short of the standards we expect from recipients of a CBE. His continued membership runs the risk of bringing the honours system into disrepute and, moreover, sending the deeply troubling signal that our Government does not take women’s voices or allegations of sexual harassment seriously.

“We are therefore calling upon your Government to act urgently and strip Mr Weinstein of his honorary CBE.”

May’s spokesman, per The Independent, said today: “The independent Honours Forfeiture Committee considers cases where the honours system has been brought into disrepute; their discussions are confidential. It’s right that we let them get on with their work.”

According to the Press Association, the letter has been signed by shadow industrial strategy minister Chi Onwurah, shadow minister for labour Jack Dromey, shadow secretary of state for women and equalities Dawn Butler, shadow arts and heritage minister Kevin Brennan and the head of the Women’s Parliamentary Labour Party, Jess Phillips.