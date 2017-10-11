Harvey Weinstein has been a fixture at the Cannes Film Festival for decades and has seen films he’s been involved with including Pulp Fiction, The Artist and Fahrenheit 9/11 take major prizes. Today, amid the swirling allegations against him, the Riviera festival reacted with a strongly worded statement, signed by chiefs Pierre Lescure and Thierry Fremaux, which was provided to Deadline:

“It is with consternation that we have discovered the harassment and sexual violence charges recently brought against Harvey Weinstein, a film professional whose activity and success are known to all, have earned him a place in Cannes for many years and many films selected at the Festival International du Film, of which he is a familiar figure.

“These acts are part of an unpardonable behavior that can only give rise to a clear and unqualified condemnation.

“Our thoughts go to the victims, to those women who have had the courage to testify and to all the others. May this case help to denounce once again serious and unacceptable practices.”