Leaders of ACTRA, the Canadian actors union, have vowed to do their part in “ending the culture of silence” about sexual harassment in the film and TV industry.

“The disturbing allegations about producer Harvey Weinstein are an important reminder of the work we all need to do to make work spaces safe for all performers,” ACTRA president David Sparrow, vice president Alvin Sanders and treasurer Theresa Tova said in a joint statement. “We know sexual discrimination and sexual harassment are very real issues in the industry and in society as a whole. We also know, sadly, how prevalent and difficult predatory behaviour is to report. As industry leaders, we all have a role to play in ending the culture of silence. It’s incumbent upon all of us to combat it and create a safe space for victims to speak out without fear of retribution or harassment.”

Their union, they said, “works hard to ensure safe and respectful working environments for our members and industry partners, but we know there’s much more to do. We take reports of harassment and bullying very seriously. We are going to work with our industry partners to build on what we are already doing. This will require an industry-wide effort to address a systemic problem that has existed and often been ignored for way too long. We all have to and will do better.”