Stop us if you’ve heard this before today. On second thought, don’t — because now Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger has weighed in on the spreading controversy about sexual abuse allegations made again Harvey Weinstein.

“Harvey Weinstein’s reported behavior is abhorrent and unacceptable, and it has no place in our society,” Iger said in a statement.

The two moguls have a shared history: Iger was the No. 2 man at Disney from 2000-05, when that company owned Harvey and Bob Weinstein’s Miramax. The brothers left Miramax — the company they’d founded in 1979 — after a bitter rift with then-Disney boss Michael Eisner over Michael Moore’s eventually lucrative and Palme d’Or-winning documentary Fahrenheit 9/11.

For his part, Eisner tweeted about the situation today too. Former Disney executive Jeffrey Katzenberg, a longtime friend of Weinstein’s, told THR today: You yourself, in your quotes, have acknowledged that you have behaved inappropriately…so it seems to me we are now down to degrees of horrible. You have done terrible things to a number of women over a period of years.”