Ben Affleck finally came forward this AM, tweeting out his disgust at the behavior of Miramax and TWX mogul Harvey Weinstein, the man who gave him his start in Hollywood with Good Will Hunting. More reactions are being tweeted out on social media this AM as the town reacts to yet another Harvey Weinstein expose, this time from Ronan Farrow via The New Yorker, which includes women coming forward about being forced into oral sex and otherwise sexually assaulted. It includes an audiotape of model Filipina-Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez trying to rebuff his very aggressive advances and admitting to inappropriately groping her. The reactions range from everything from repugnance to jokes about being qualified now to run for president. Anthony Bourdain praises Asia Argento for putting aside her fear and speaking up about being forced into oral sex with the now disgraced Miramax/TWC mogul. Take a look:

.@AsiaArgento I am proud and honored to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world. https://t.co/i2Lsb6h5vU — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 10, 2017

The Harvey Weinstein tape is so disgusting that Billy Bush should definitely lose his job — Matt Goldich (@MattGoldich) October 10, 2017

He's not alone — quake in your bathrobes, gropers & fondlers: Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers Tell Their Stories https://t.co/DlcOVRsmPX — Thelma Adams (@thelmadams) October 10, 2017