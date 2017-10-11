The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has suspended Harvey Weinstein’s membership “in light of recent very serious allegations,” the org said today. BAFTA has informed the embattled producer that the suspension is effective immediately.

Weinstein has long been a fixture on the BAFTA circuit, hosting a Friday night dinner before the film awards and turning up at the nominees party as well as hosting a post-ceremony party.

Here is BAFTA’s statement:

“Whilst BAFTA has previously been a beneficiary of Mr Weinstein’s support for its charitable work, it considers the reported alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with BAFTA’s values. This has led to Mr Weinstein’s suspension, and it will be followed by a formal process as laid out in BAFTA’s constitution.

“We hope this announcement sends a clear message that such behaviour has absolutely no place in our industry.

“BAFTA will continue to work with the film, games and television industries to improve access to rewarding and fulfilling careers in safe, professional working environments.”