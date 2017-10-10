In 2015, the NYPD mounted a sting operation against TWC head Harvey Weinstein, using a wired-up Filipina-Italian model named Ambra Battilana Gutierrez after she filed a complaint with the department that she had been groped by the executive. An article written for The New Yorker by Ronan Farrow – himself a vocal activist against sexual predatory behavior whose voice was first raised against “father” Woody Allen — includes an audiotape of Weinstein trying to lure the model into his hotel room. After the investigation went no where, what followed was media used as a weapon to bash the model. However, and it’s quite clear, Weinstein admitted to inappropriately touching Gutierrez in this tape. The article also has on the record quotes from women who said they were raped by him. In this audiotape, you can hear her repeatedly try to shut down Weinstein who clearly doesn’t understand what it means when a woman says ‘no.’:

Weinstein, in conversation with Gutierrez, admits to groping her. Here’s the audio: https://t.co/zSQbK5NV0c pic.twitter.com/vmrrSUp43w — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) October 10, 2017