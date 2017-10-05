Refresh for updates… A long-expected New York Times exposé on the Weinstein Company co-chairman Harvey Weinstein that includes allegations of decade of sexual harassment hit the web today, and Hollywood types were quick to react to it. The detailed and exhaustively researched article is devastating to the longtime movie mogul and high-profile Democratic backer and fundraiser who co-founded Miramax and later TWC with his brother Bob Weinstein.

Here is a sampling of social media posts about the Oscar-winning exec:

Anyone who does business with __ is complicit. And deep down you know you are even dirtier. Cleanse yourselves. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 5, 2017

The woman who chose to speak about their experience of harassment by Harvey Weinstein deserve our awe. It's not fun or easy. It's brave. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 5, 2017

Heed the mantra and never forget: Women. Have. Nothing. To. Gain. And. Everything. To Lose. By. Coming. forward. https://t.co/ynKX1bcBkK — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 5, 2017

Very brave of @ashleyjudd to tell her story of harassment by Harvey Weinstein to the NYT. No upside except making the world a better place. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 5, 2017

Dismayed by @LisaBloom fronting for Weinstein. A betrayal of women to recraft such narratives as men's mere weakness https://t.co/dTyStlIPOD — KateMaltby (@KateMaltby) October 5, 2017

Do you need someone to "tutor you" that sexual harassment/assault isn't ok?https://t.co/DE4JfRcfn3 — Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) October 5, 2017

the only thing that surprised me about the Harvey Weinstein article is how upset I still am that Shakespeare in Love won Best Picture — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) October 5, 2017

Who are the agents/managers that sent their clients to meet with him when this was a well known “secret”? Them nxt. https://t.co/HY80WjUvhV — Jenni Konner (@JenniKonner) October 5, 2017

Hollywood producer I know: "Shocked it’s taken so long for a Harvey Weinstein behavior expose. One of the most open secrets in Hollywood." — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 5, 2017

All the big-money PR couldn’t save Harvey Weinstein from showing his true colors within an hour and saying he will sue the NYT – as if! — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 5, 2017

For every Harvey Weinstein who eventually gets exposed, there are droves more who continue to leverage their power to harass & abuse women. — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) October 5, 2017

When did you meet YOUR Harvey Weinstein? I'll go first: I was a 17-yr-old co-op student and he insisted on massaging my shoulders as I typed — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) October 5, 2017

Nita Chaudhary, co-founder of women’s advocacy group UltraViolet:

“Harvey Weinstein’s decades of predatory behavior towards the women his company employed with zero consequences is a textbook example of rape culture in Hollywood. Weinstein’s attempts to justify his behavior are flat out insulting to all sexual harassment survivors, including the women who were forced to endure his abusive, creepy and relentless advances.

“The board of The Weinstein Company must prove that it stands by its company’s sexual harassment policy, and that this policy applies to everyone, including its owners, by firing Harvey Weinstein immediately.”