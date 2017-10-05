Refresh for updates… A long-expected New York Times exposé on the Weinstein Company co-chairman Harvey Weinstein that includes allegations of decade of sexual harassment hit the web today, and Hollywood types were quick to react to it. The detailed and exhaustively researched article is devastating to the longtime movie mogul and high-profile Democratic backer and fundraiser who co-founded Miramax and later TWC with his brother Bob Weinstein.
Here is a sampling of social media posts about the Oscar-winning exec:
Nita Chaudhary, co-founder of women’s advocacy group UltraViolet:
“Harvey Weinstein’s decades of predatory behavior towards the women his company employed with zero consequences is a textbook example of rape culture in Hollywood. Weinstein’s attempts to justify his behavior are flat out insulting to all sexual harassment survivors, including the women who were forced to endure his abusive, creepy and relentless advances.
“The board of The Weinstein Company must prove that it stands by its company’s sexual harassment policy, and that this policy applies to everyone, including its owners, by firing Harvey Weinstein immediately.”