The British Film Institute has joined other film organizations in severing ties with Harvey Weinstein, today announcing its decision to withdraw its BFI Fellowship that was awarded to the Oscar-winning producer in 2002.

It follows similar decisions by the likes of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Producers’ Guild and fellow UK org BAFTA in cutting off Weinstein, who was fired from the The Weinstein Company earlier this month after an onslaught of investigative reports alleging decades of sexual harassment and abuse by him. That news was followed by numerous victims coming forward with their own stories of Weinstein’s actions.

The London police as well as the NYPD are looking into the allegations, and the LAPD is asking victims to come forward as well.

The BFI Fellowship is the UK film organization’s highest honor, with recent winners including director Steve McQueen, Cate Blanchett, Stephen Frears, Christopher Lee, Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter, and David Cronenberg and Ralph Fiennes.

Here’s the BFI statement today: