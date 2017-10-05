“My life is an ever-swirling toilet that just won’t flush.” And so begins the official trailer for Happy!, Syfy’s new live-action/animated series from Universal Cable Productions.

Based on Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel, Happy! follows Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni), an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hit man who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal. After a hit gone wrong, his inebriated life is forever changed by a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse named “Happy”, voiced by Patton Oswalt. Nick has been shot and is clinging to life in an ambulance when he meets Happy.

Executive producers Morrison (Batman, The Invisibles”) and Brian Taylor (Crank, Gamer) co-wrote the pilot teleplay. Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Toby Jaffe of Original Film (“The Fast and the Furious” franchise), Meloni and showrunner Patrick Macmanus also executive produce. Taylor directed the pilot.

Happy! premieres December 6 at 10 PM on Syfy.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.