Universal/Blumhouse’s PG-13 horror pic Happy Death Day stabbed $1M in previews last night from 2,450 theaters. The Christopher Landon-directed pic which is described as Scream meets Groundhog Day is expected to bring in $15M-$20M this weekend, potentially giving it the No. 1 spot.

One million dollars is a solid start for the third Blumhouse release this year, charting above the $911K Thursday night of Ouija ($8.3M opening day, $19.9M weekend opening), Unfriended‘s $656K ($6.8M, $15.8M FSS), and just under Insidious Chapter 3‘s $1.55M preview night ($10.5M, $22.7M FSS).Happy Death Day is in line with Blumhouse’s previous microbudget releases this year with an estimated production cost before P&A of $4.8M. The movie carries a 69% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

STX Entertainment

STXfilms has its U.S. China co-production The Foreigner starring a serious, more somber Jackie Chan and directed by Martin Campbell. The $35M-budgeted production which has already collected $78M in foreign B.O., 86% from the Middle Kingdom, is poised to make $13M-$15M per industry estimates. STXfilms is eyeballing $10M at 2,515 locations. Sparkle Roll Media Corporation and Wanda Media Co., Ltd are also producing with STXfilms.

Open Road Films

Then there’s a pair of adult-dramas: Open Road’s Marshall at 821 sites and Annapurna’s Professor Marston and the Wonder Women which is opening in 1,229 sites. Marshall, which was financed largely by Chinese money for $12M, was acquired by Open Road in June 2016 before production. Expectations are in the $3M-$4M. Directed by Django Unchained producer Reginald Hudlin, Marshall follows a young Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) as a young attorney, well before his Supreme Court Days, who works with a young, courageous Jewish lawyer, Samuel Friedman (Josh Gad) in a segregationist Connecticut court to defend a black chauffeur (Sterling K. Brown) charged with sexual assault and attempted murder of his white socialite employer (Kate Hudson). Rotten Tomatoes score is 84%.

Annapurna Pictures

Professor Marston tells the story about the creator of the Wonder Woman comic and the polygamous relationship that inspired him with his wife Elizabeth (Rebecca Hall) and lover Olive Byrne (Bella Heathcote). Professor Marston is looking at between $2M-$2.5M.

Alcon Entertainment/Sony’s Blade Runner 2049 via Warner Bros. ends its first week with $45.5M. Industry estimates have the Denis Villeneuve sci-fi film clearing $16M-$17M for a No. 2 slot in its second weekend, -50%. Blade Runner 2049 made $2.2M yesterday, leading all films in regular release. 20th Century Fox/Chernin’s wilderness survival drama The Mountain Between Us ended its first week with $14.8M and slotted second on Thursday with $719K.