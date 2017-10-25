Former Betrayal star Hannah Ware has signed on for a key role in The First, Beau Willimon’s straight-to-series drama slated to premiere on Hulu and U.K.’s Channel 4 in 2018.

Written by Willimon, The First follows the first human mission to Mars, exploring the challenges of taking the first steps toward interplanetary colonization. The story focuses not only on the astronauts, but also on their families and loved ones, as well as the ground team on Earth. Natascha McElhone and Sean Penn star. Details on Ware’s character, as with the others, are being kept under wraps.

Willimon is executive producing the series with his producing partner Jordan Tappis,

Ware recently wrapped production on Netflix feature The Angel, from director Ariel Vromen. Her feature credits include a starring role in Fox’s Hitman: Agent 47. She also previously starred with Kelsey Grammer in Starz series Boss. Ware is repped by CAA and Liebman Entertainment.