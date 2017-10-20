“I don’t want to see them die for what I did,” growls Al Pacino as the grizzled homicide detective in Johnny Martin’s upcoming crime thriller Hangman. This new trailer doesn’t make clear exactly what Pacino did – whether he missed a vowel or consonant in the child’s game of the title, or maybe something worse – but victims are hanging around all over town.

Set to the tune of “House of the Rising Sun,” the trailer introduces us to Pacino’s homicide detective Ray Archer and his criminal-profiling partner Will Ruiney (Karl Urban). They’re trying to catch a notoriously vicious serial killer who is playing a twisted version of the kids’ game Hangman. Brittany Snow plays journalist Christi Davies, shadowing the detectives.

Martin, exec producing along with Jonathan Saba, directed from a script by Michael Caissie & Charles Hutting, and Phil Hawkins.

Saban Films and Lionsgate will release the film on Ultra VOD November 24, and in theaters and On Demand December 22.

Play along with Hangman and take a look at the trailer above.