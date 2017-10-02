David Tennant, Charles Dance and Richard E Grant are among the raft of talent that has been set to appear on Channel 4’s upcoming dark comedy Hang Ups, the remake of Showtime’s Emmy-nominated series, Web Therapy. The six-part UK version, as previously announced, will be led by Episodes’ Stephen Mangan as Richard Pitt, a therapist at a crossroads who starts treating patients via webcam.

Notably joining the lineup of Pitt’s clients and associates are former Broadchurch and Doctor Who star Tennant and Game Of Thrones‘ Grant, Dance and Conleth Hill. Also appearing in the series are Jessica Hynes (W1A), Katherine Parkinson (Humans), Karl Theobald (Alan Partridge), Arsher Ali (Line Of Duty), Celia Imrie (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) and Paul Ritter (Friday Night Dinner).

After his regular practice collapses, Pitt’s few clients present a catalogue of neuroses, phobias, issues, anxieties and psychopathies during heavily-improvised therapy sessions. But his greatest challenges are the daily interruptions of a demanding extended family, errant teenagers and his own trouble-filled past.

Further cast includes Tolu Ogunmefun (Drifters), Monica Dolan (W1A), Sarah Hadland (Miranda), Lolly Adefope (Loaded), John Macmillan (Chewing Gum) and Harry Lloyd (Manhattan).

Mangan is taking on the series after five seasons starring on Showtime’s Episodes. Slam Films produces Hang Ups which will air in 2018. Mangan is co-scripting with Robert Delamere who is also directing.

Kevin Loader and Mangan are exec producers. FremantleMedia International is handling world sales.