ABC’supcoming Grey’s Anatomy firefighters spinoff has filled its last key role, casting Medium alum Miguel Sandoval opposite Jaina Lee Ortiz and the mothership series’ Jason George. The 10-episode drama, which follows a group of heroic firefighters, hails from Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland.

Set in a Seattle firehouse, the spinoff is being written by Grey’s executive producer/co-showrunner Stacy McKee. From the captain to the newest recruit, the show revolves around the brave men and women who risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.

Sandoval will play Capt. Pruitt. He also joins recently cast Grey Damon, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, Barrett Doss and Jay Hayden.

McKee executive produces the spinoff with director Paris Barclay and Shondaland’s Rhimes and Betsy Beers for ABC Studios and Shondaland.

Sandoval recently wrapped HBO’s Sharp Objects opposite Amy Adams for director Jean Marc-Vallee. He also recently recurred on Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency for BBC America. Sandoval is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and LINK Entertainment.