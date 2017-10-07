EXCLUSIVE: A former resident of Shondaland is checking back in. Jay Hayden, who co-starred in the company’s ABC caper drama The Catch, has been cast as a series regular in the upcoming Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, which follows a group of heroic firefighters. On the 10-episode drama, from Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, Hayden joins Jaina Lee Ortiz, the mothership series’ Jason George as well as recently cast Grey Damon, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Barrett Doss.

Set in a Seattle firehouse, the spinoff is being written by Grey’s executive producer/co-showrunner Stacy McKee. From the captain to the newest recruit, the show revolves around the brave men and women who risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. Haydon will play a firefighter named Travis.

The spinoff is expected to be introduced in an episode of Grey‘s Anatomy this fall before the new series launches midseason. McKee executive produces with director Paris Barclay and Shondaland’s Rhimes and Betsy Beers for ABC Studios and Shondaland.

Hayden, who was a series regular on The Catch for its two-season run, has been keeping busy with recurring roles on CBS’ SEAL Team and the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He is repped by the Kohner Agency and Sanders Armstrong Caserta.