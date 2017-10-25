Dead of Summer star Alberto Frezza has landed the last open series regular role in the upcoming Grey’s Anatomy spinoff. The 10-episode drama, which follows a group of heroic firefighters, hails from Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland.

Set in a Seattle firehouse, the spinoff is being written by Grey’s executive producer/co-showrunner Stacy McKee. From the captain to the newest recruit, the show revolves around the brave men and women who risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.

Frezza will play Ryan, a police officer, opposite Jaina Lee Ortiz, the mothership series’ Jason George as well as Miguel Sandoval, Jay Hayden, Grey Damon, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Barrett Doss.

The spinoff is expected to be introduced in an episode of Grey‘s Anatomy this fall before the new series launches midseason. McKee executive produces with director Paris Barclay and Shondaland’s Rhimes and Betsy Beers for ABC Studios and Shondaland.

Frezza’s breakout role was as Deputy Garrett Sykes in Freeform’s horror drama Dead of Summer. He recently guest starred on CBS’ Criminal Minds. He’s repped by Bonnie Liedtke and Innovative Artists.