Grey Sloan Memorial hospital is getting six new interns this season on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, one who has already made their debut. All six will appear in Thursday’s upcoming episode (8PM EDT) “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” directed by Geary McLeod and written by Marlana Hope.

From left to right: Jaicy Elliot, Jake Borelli, Jeanine Mason ABC

Viewers already met Jake Borelli in the first two episodes of the 14th season. He plays Levi aka “Glasses” whose spectacles dropped off his head into open surgery. Following the incident, Glasses hooks up with surgeon Dr. Jo (Camilla Luddington). Borelli is repped by TalentWorks and Discover Management and starred in Nickelodeon’s The Thudermans and Netflix’s #RealityHigh.

Rushi Kota (above photo, left) will play Ethan. He recurred on CBS’ The Extant with Halle Berry as well as guest starred on Freeform’s Famous in Love. Kota is repped by Daniel Hoff Agency and Karen Forman Management.

Jaicy Elliot plays Taryn and Grey’s Anatomy marks the television debut for this Santa Monica, CA actress.

Alex Blue Davis (above photo right) portrays Casey and he’s been seen before on NCIS, NCIS LA, 2 Broke Girls, and he’s the composer for the web series Bloomers. Davis is repped by SDB Partners and Frontline Management.

Jeanine Mason plays Sam, and she’s previously starred as Merav in ABC’s biblical drama Of Kings and Prophets last year with Ray Winstone, and she also starred in Valerie Weiss’ SXSW feature The Archer. Mason is represented by 3Arts Entertainment, Joseph Le Talent Agency and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.

Sophia Taylor Ali (above photo center) will portray Dahlia. She’s appeared in such movies as Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some!! and Blumhouse’s upcoming Truth or Dare. She is represented by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment.

In Thursday’s upcoming episode, Dr. Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) confronts a difficult situation (she learned that she had a brain tumor at the end of this season’s two-hour premiere) while Dr. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) deals with the fallout from a conversation with Nathan. In addition, Maggie finds herself at an awkward family dinner, Jackson receives big news, and Richard and Bailey search for the stars of tomorrow. Guest starring on “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” are Debbie Allen as Catherine Avery, Abigail Spencer as Megan Hunt, Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca and Greg Germann as Tom Koracick.