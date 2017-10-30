Things may get a bit itchier and foliage controlling on Gotham as the Fox drama is about to get a new Poison Ivy.

Coming off the latest toxic transformation for the veteran Batman villain on the September 28 ‘The Fear Reaper’ episode, Frequency and Mad Men alum Peyton List will be joining Gotham as the latest Ivy next year. With the age shifting character having been played by Clare Foley earlier and Maggie Geha starting in Season 3 of the Bruno Heller Batman backstory series, it is unclear List’s Ivy Pepper/Poison Ivy will join the show as a recurring guest star later this season or in a Season 5.

“In the continuing evolution of Poison Ivy’s origin story, Ivy Pepper has been transformed once again taking another step toward becoming the Ivy we know from the comics,” said Gotham producers in a statement today. “Dangerous. A live wire of crazy energy. She’ll set her sights on Gotham, intent on making the city her own green paradise,” they added.

A recurring presence on fellow DC/WBTV series The Flash a few seasons back, List is presently in production on an arc for USA Network’s Colony. Having played the often petulant Jane Sterling on Mad Men for five seasons, appeared on ABC’s short lived Blood & Oil, and starred in Disney’s The Greatest Game Ever Played, List was the lead on the CW’s time shifting Frequency, which was cancelled earlier this year after one season.

Full of the origin stories of Batman foes like Ivy, the Penguin, Riddler, Catwoman, the Joker (kind of) and now Ra’s al Ghul, Gotham features David Mazouz as the very young Bruce Wayne, Ben McKenzie as GCPD’s James Gordon, Donal Logue, Erin Richards, Robin Lord Taylor, Sean Pertwee as Alfred and Carmen Bicondova.

List is repped by Innovative Artists and attorney Ira Schreck of Schreck Rose Dapello Adam Belin & Dunham.