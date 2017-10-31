The ultimate battle of Good vs. Evil has some fresh blood. Amazon and BBC Two said today that Anna Maxwell Martin (above) has joined their upcoming fantasy drama series Good Omens as the demon Beelzebub and Mireille Enos, Lourdes Faberes and Yusuf Gatewood are saddling up as Horsemen of the Apocalpyse.

Enos, Faberas, Gatewood Amazon/BBC Two

Enos will play War, Faberes is Pollution and Gatewood is Famine — but what about that fourth Horseman? “We are hoping that Death will be played by Death,” writer-showrunner Neil Gaiman said.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant play the respective lead characters of Arizaphale and Crowley in the six-part series based on Gaiman’s and Terry Pratchett’s novel. Good Omens takes place in 2018 when the Apocalypse is near and Final Judgment is set to descend upon humanity. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, and tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan — except a somewhat fussy angel, and a fast-living demon are not looking forward to the coming war, and someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist.

Good Omens is in production and will be released by Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries in 2019. It will be followed by a run on BBC Two in the U.K. The series is being produced by the comedy team at BBC Studios, the BBC’s commercial production arm, Narrativia and The Blank Corporation, in association with BBC Worldwide.

Emmy-nominated for her role in The Killing, Enos will next be seen in a starring role opposite Greg Kinnear in Amazon’s Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams. She’s repped by CAA, Gartner/Green Entertainment and attorney Mitch Smelkinson.

Gatewood’s feature credits include Will Packer’s upcoming Jacob’s Ladder, a starring role in Barbershop 3, along with The Interpreter, and Wonderboys. He’s repped by APA and The Green Room.