Shakira Barrera has entered the ring for Netflix’s GLOW, the 1980s-set female wrestling comedy that is now shooting its second season. She has joined the cast for the 10-episode Season 2 playing Yolanda aka Yo-Yo, a a Mexican American dancer/stripper and out-and-proud lesbian who joins the team.

In August, Netflix renewed the series created and executive produced by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, and executive produced by Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann. The first season, set in 1985 Los Angeles, followed Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), a struggling out-of-work actress who auditions for, trains and eventually makes TV’s first women’s wrestling show.

Barrera, whose credits include Hulu’s East Los High and MTV’s Faking It, is repped by Arc Artist Management and Daniel Hoff Agency.