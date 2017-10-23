Amazon has set the lineup for its upcoming fall pilot season with new half hour comedies Red Oak, starring Glenn Close, Love You More from Patti Cake$ Bridget Everett, Sex and the City‘s Michael King, and Diarra Kilpatrick’s The Climb. All will premiere November 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

“We’re excited about, and committed to, telling diverse and risky stories from the best storytellers in the world,” said Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy, Drama and VR, Amazon Studios. “We can’t wait for customers to see these incredible new universes from Diarra, Bridget, Michael and George.”

The fall pilot season gets underway amid some turmoil at the company, with the recent exit of longtime president Roy Price, who resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Sea Oak, from short-story writer and creator George Saunders (Lincoln in the Bardo), stars Close as Aunt Bernie, a working-class woman in a Rust Belt city who dies tragically in a home invasion and comes back from the dead full of rage, determined to get the life she never had. Hiro Murai (Atlanta) directs and Jonathan Krauss executive produces and through his Affiliated Pictures banner.

The Climb hails from creator and star Diarra Kilpatrick (American Koko, The Last O.G.) and the Mark Gordon Co. The Detroit-set comedy follows an office assistant who seeks an extraordinary life through internet fame. from MPK Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Amazon Studios.

Love You More stars Everett (Patti Cake$) as Karen Best, who works as a counselor at an independent living residence for young adults with Down syndrome. Bobcat Goldthwait (God Bless America) directs.

