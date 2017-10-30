GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis has responded to actor Anthony Rapp’s revelations published last night on BuzzFeed that actor Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance at him when he was 14. Spacey said by way of apology that he did not remember the incident, which allegedly occurred in 1986.
The organization last night was quick to ride to the support of Rapp, who said that Spacey, then 26, had invited Rapp over to his apartment for a party, “and, at the end of the night, picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance.”
Spacey also came out as “a gay man” in his statement yesterday. Today, Ellis tweeted her displeasure over that move:
GLAAD, which has been ramping up its Hollywood-based staff to better highlight LGBTQ issues, added today that some media reports’ headlines on the Spacey-Rapp story missing the point: