GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis has responded to actor Anthony Rapp’s revelations published last night on BuzzFeed that actor Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance at him when he was 14. Spacey said by way of apology that he did not remember the incident, which allegedly occurred in 1986.

The organization last night was quick to ride to the support of Rapp, who said that Spacey, then 26, had invited Rapp over to his apartment for a party, “and, at the end of the night, picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance.”

Thank you Anthony and all of the others who have risked everything to speak out against sexual assault. https://t.co/T42ucVGMDe — GLAAD (@glaad) October 30, 2017

Spacey also came out as “a gay man” in his statement yesterday. Today, Ellis tweeted her displeasure over that move:

Coming out stories should not be used to deflect from allegations of sexual assault. — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) October 30, 2017

This isn't a coming out story about Spacey, but a story of survivorship by Anthony Rapp & those who speak out about unwanted sexual advances — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) October 30, 2017

The media and public should not gloss over that. — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) October 30, 2017

GLAAD, which has been ramping up its Hollywood-based staff to better highlight LGBTQ issues, added today that some media reports’ headlines on the Spacey-Rapp story missing the point: