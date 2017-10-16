On the night of the Season 3 finale of Fear The Walking Dead and the second National League Championship Series face-off between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers plus a full slate on the rest of the Big 4 and a day of NFL national anthem controversy, it wasn’t going to be easy for this week.

The zombie apocalypse and MLB aside, it wasn’t easy for the Denver Broncos either, as the New York Giants whooped them 23-10 in an audacious upset in Colorado. A lopsided victory that results in last night’s primetime high altitude game snaring a 10.9/18 in metered market ratings.

While a strong and much needed win for the previously winless and injured Giants, it was also a rare victory for the league or the net – and that’s besides Al Michaels ill-considered Harvey Weinstein joke, that he later apologized for on-air.

In the early numbers, last night’s Week 6 game is up a slight 3% from the metered market results of the then still unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs’ 42-34 win over the Houston Texans on October 8. Year-to-year, in what has been a season nearing double digit declines from last year’s ratings hit season, the Giants vs. Broncos SNF game of last night was up 21% from the then season low of the Texans’ OT win over the Indianapolis Colts on October 16, 2016.

To add context, that 2016 Week 6 game, which also faced a Cubs vs. Dodgers National League Championship Series Game 2 on cable, was a five-year low for SNF.

That Texans vs, Colts game went on to draw a 4.9/16 among adults 18-49 and a small, for SNF, 13.60 million viewers.

We’ll update with more SNF numbers, NCIS: LA and the rest of the night later. We’ll also remind you that even with the Super Bowl re-match of sorts of the New England Patriots vs, the Atlanta Falcons next week on SNF, the Walking Dead is back for its Season 8 premiere and 100th episode, so expect one of those heavyweights to get their mouthguard knocked out. In the meantime, here are the Top 1o local markets for last night’s game:

Denver – 38.2/58 Albuquerque – 16.3/26 Philadelphia – 15.4/25 New Orleans – 15.0/21 Richmond – 14.9/23 Norfolk – 14.8/22 New York – 14.3/23 San Diego – 12.9/23 Buffalo – 12.7/20 Washington -12.6/23

