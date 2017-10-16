The whirlwind NFL season of protests, outrage and ratings declines has flipped the script again — and then again. Up a touch in metered market results from last week, looks to be again clearly delivering a win for NBC, but as of now the game is down in the key ratings demo.

On a day that saw players protesting in various games, the New York Giants’ surprise Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos on SNF scored a 5.0/17 among adults 18-49 in the fast affiliates, with 14.42 million viewers. That’s a dip of 4% in the demo and a 3% decline in total sets of eyeballs from the comparable non-adjusted results of the October 8 matchup between the then-unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs’ and the Houston Texans. That 8:30-11:45 PM ET game went on to garner a 5.8/20 rating with an audience of 16.53 million in the final numbers, so we could see a similar bump for last night’s game.

Of course, Sunday also saw renewed competition with Game 2 of this year’s National League Championship Series between the Chicago Cubs and the winning L.A Dodgers as well as the two-hour Season 3 finale of Fear the Walking Dead.

Compared to the fast affiliates from last year’s season-low Week 6 SNF, last night’s game was up 11% among 18-49s. That October 16, 2016 Houston Texans-Indianapolis Colts matchup ended up with 4.9/16 among adults 18-49 and 13.60 million viewers.

Overall, right now, NBC took Sunday with a 4.2/15 and an audience of 12.45 million. Originals and NFL overruns juiced CBS to second with a 1.9/7 and 11 million viewers.

With the House of Moonves’ well-watched broadcast of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 19-13 victory over Kansas City ending the Chiefs’ unbeaten streak, the net’s primetime was pushed back 30 minutes with a 100% pumped up 60 Minutes (2.2/8) starting at 7:30 PM ET. The rest of CBS’ night saw Wisdom of the Crowd (1.2/5), NCIS: Los Angeles (1.1/4) and Madam Secretary (0.8/3) rise two-tenths, one-tenth and even, respectively, with last week.

Also with NFL earlier in the day, Fox had a bit of fright with Ghosted (1.0/4) tumbling 14% in the demo. Kicking off Sunday for the net, Bob’s Burgers (1.1/4) and The Simpsons (1.3/5) were down 15% and 40%, respectively, from their last originals. Family Guy (1.2/4) and Last Man On Earth (0.8/3) were both down two-tenths from last week’s NFL overrun-fueled night.

Besides America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.8/2) falling a tenth, not much changed on football-deprived ABC with The Toy Box (0.4/2), Shark Tank (1.1/4) and newbie Ten Days in the Valley (0.4/2) even with last week.