‘Ghosted’ & ‘Wisdom Of The Crowd’ Have So-So Week 2 Retentions, ‘Ten Days In The Valley’ Slips To 0.4 Demo Rating

Snapshot with Live+Same Day fast nationals: Week 2 of new series: CBS’ Wisdom of the Crowd (1.0 in 18-49, -29%, 8.0 million), Fox’s Ghosted (1.4, even, 3.6 million), ABC’s Ten Days In the Valley (0.4, -33%, 2.6 million); Returning series premieres: CBS’ Madam Secretary (0.8, -27%, 7.3 million).
As the late NFL game switched from CBS to Fox, so did the fortunes of the two networks’ series. The football tide helped new Fox comedy Ghosted (1.4 in 18-49 demo, 3.6 million total viewers) hold onto 100% of its premiere demo rating and audience. But there is a major asterisk: While last week Ghosted impressively matched its Simpsons demo lead-in, this week it only managed a 63% retention as The Simpsons (2.2) was boosted by the big NFL lead-in to go up 57% versus last Sunday. Ghosted was the only Fox series last night not to tick up from last week. Family Guy (1.4, 3.1 million) and Last Man on Earth (1.0, 2.3 million) each rose a tenth.
In its new Sunday 10 PM slot, CBS’ Madam Secretary drew 7.1 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, down 27% from the season opener last fall, up in the demo from its May finale.
Without NFL to give CBS’ primetime a boost, Wisdom of the Crowd (1.0, 8 million) at 8 PM dropped 23% in the demo, as did NCIS: Los Angeles (1.0, 8.4 million) at 9 PM. But there was good news for the new crime drama starring Jeremy Piven. With 60 Minutes (1.1, 9.9 million) deflated from last week without football, Wisdom of the Crowd’s lead-in retention was strong 91% versus 74% last week.
Over on ABC, The Toy Box (0.4, 1.9 million) was steady, AFV (0.9, 4.5 million) matched its previous season average, and Shark Tank (1.1, 4.7 million) slipped two tenths from its two-hour opener last Sunday. Ten Days in the Valley (0.4, 2.6 million) dropped 23% (-0.2) from its debut. The 0.4 rating matched the Week 2 L+SD demo delivery of ABC’s Of Kings and Prophets before the series was pulled off the air.
NBC’s Sunday Night Football was up a bit from last week’s fast nationals and won the night.