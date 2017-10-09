‘Ghosted’ & ‘Wisdom Of The Crowd’ Have So-So Week 2 Retentions, ‘Ten Days In The Valley’ Slips To 0.4 Demo Rating

Snapshot with Live+Same Day fast nationals: Week 2 of new series: CBS’ Wisdom of the Crowd (1.0 in 18-49, -29%, 8.0 million), Fox’s Ghosted (1.4, even, 3.6 million), ABC’s Ten Days In the Valley (0.4, -33%, 2.6 million); Returning series premieres: CBS’ Madam Secretary (0.8, -27%, 7.3 million).

As the late NFL game switched from CBS to Fox, so did the fortunes of the two networks’ series. The football tide helped new Fox comedy Ghosted (1.4 in 18-49 demo, 3.6 million total viewers) hold onto 100% of its premiere demo rating and audience. But there is a major asterisk: While last week Ghosted impressively matched its Simpsons demo lead-in, this week it only managed a 63% retention as The Simpsons (2.2) was boosted by the big NFL lead-in to go up 57% versus last Sunday. Ghosted was the only Fox series last night not to tick up from last week. Family Guy (1.4, 3.1 million) and Last Man on Earth (1.0, 2.3 million) each rose a tenth.

In its new Sunday 10 PM slot, CBS’ Madam Secretary drew 7.1 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, down 27% from the season opener last fall, up in the demo from its May finale.