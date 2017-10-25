Turn: Washington’s Spies actress Heather Lind has come forward with accusations that President George H.W. Bush sexually assaulted her during a photo opportunity with his wife Barbara Bush standing by his side. Bush has since apologized for the incident saying that it was an “attempt at humor” and that he didn’t mean to offend Lind.

Lind made the accusations through a lengthy Instagram post that has since been deleted. She recently saw a photo of the 93-year-old wheelchair bound Bush shaking hands with Barack Obama at the One America Appeal hurricane relief concert which prompted her to share her alleged experience saying, “…when I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo.”

The Instagram post continued saying that Bush touched her from behind and told her a dirty joke — all while being photographed. All the while Barbara Bush “rolled her eyes as if to say ‘Not again’.”

“It seems to me a President’s power is in his or her capacity to enact positive change, actually help people, and serve as a symbol of our democracy,” she continued. “He relinquished that power when he used it against me and, judging from the comments of those around him, countless other women before me. What comforts me is that I too can use my power, which isn’t so different from a President really.”

She closed the post saying, “My fellow cast-mates and producers helped me that day and continue to support me. I am grateful for the bravery of other women who have spoken up and written about their experiences. And I thank President Barack Obama for the gesture of respect he made toward George H. W. Bush for the sake of our country, but I do not respect him. #metoo.”

In a statement to the New York Daily News, Bush’s spokesperson said, “President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind”

Lind’s accusations come in the wake of the Weinstein scandal and the fallout of many film and TV executives due to sexual harassment allegations.