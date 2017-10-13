George Clooney says he had no part in blacklisting ER actress Vanessa Marquez for speaking out about harassment, nor even knew she’d been blacklisted.

“I had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted,” Clooney said in a statement. “I take her at her word. I was not a writer or a producer or a director on that show. I had nothing to do with casting. I was an actor and only an actor. If she was told I was involved in any decision about her career then she was lied to. The fact that I couldn’t affect her career is only surpassed by the fact that I wouldn’t. “

Marquez, who played Nurse Wendy Goldman on the 1990s hit medical drama, had tweeted that Clooney “helped blacklist me when I spoke up abt harassment on ER.”

After her ER stint ended in 1997, Marquez’s only significant credits are appearances on the series Malcolm & Eddie.

In other tweets, Marquez says other ER actors and producers made sexist and/or racist comments. She says that after speaking out, she was blacklisted by producers and network execs.