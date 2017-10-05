George Clooney has been selected as the recipient of the 46th annual AFI Life Achievement Award in a ceremony to be held on June 7, 2018. Clooney , a two time Oscar winner and one of only two people (along

with Walt Disney) to be nominated for Academy Awards in six different categories, was selected for his versatility, as well as his star power. “George Clooney is America’s leading man,” said AFI’s Board Of Trustees Chair Howard Stringer. “Director, producer, writer , actor – a modern-day screen icon who combines the glamour of a time gone by with a ferocious passion for ensuring art’s impact echoes beyond the screen. AFI is proud to present him with its 46th Life Achievement

Award.”

Clooney’s long list of films include his Oscar winning turn in Syriana, and Best Actor nominations for Michael Clayton, Up In The Air, and The Descendants. Other films include the Oceans trilogy, Three Kings, O Brother Where Art Thou?, Out Of Sight, Gravity , Burn After Reading, Solaris , Hail Caesar! as well as a group of films in which he starred as well as directed including Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, Good Night And Good Luck, and The Ides Of March. He won a second Academy Award as a producer on 2012 Best Picture winner Argo. His latest directorial achievement Suburbicon premiered at the Venice Film Festival and will open at the end of the month. His breakout role came in the NBC television series ER for which he received two primetime Emmy nominations.

The 2017 recipient was Diane Keaton. The 46th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute special with return for the sixth year to Turner Broadcasting , airing on TNT as well as TCM in encore presentations. Audi and VIZIO are official sponsors of the event. Below is a complete list of all previous winners.