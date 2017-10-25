George Clooney has donated $1 million through his Clooney Foundation for Justice to The Sentry, a team of policy analysts and financial forensic investigators tracking down war profiteering networks in Africa.

The gift kicks off the Sentry’s “Making War Criminals Pay” fundraising campaign, and will, the organization says, “dramatically increase its production of dossiers focused on war criminals and their financial networks.”

The Sentry also announced leadership gifts from Don Cheadle, Carl Allen, Ruben Vardanyan, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, and three major anonymous donors. In all, including the Clooney Foundation grant, the gifts total $3.45 million, with a campaign goal of $6 million.

Clooney is the co-founder of The Sentry, and said: ”Our focus is to make sure that war crimes don’t pay. We want to make it more difficult for those willing to kill en masse to secure their political and economic objectives. When we’re able to go after the warlords’ wallets and bankrupt those who choose the bullet over the ballot, suddenly the incentives are for peace, not war; transparency, not corruption.”