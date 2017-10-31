Gary Oldman is this year’s recipient of the Hollywood Career Achievement Award, dick clark productions said today. He’ll be honored during the 21st annual Hollywood Film Awards ceremony, hosted by James Corden, November 5 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

During his more than three-decade career, Oldman has received an Oscar nomination, Emmy nomination, SAG nomination, and two BAFTA Awards. His more memorable roles include Sid Vicious (Sid & Nancy), Dracula (Bram Stoker’s Dracula), Sirius Black (Harry Potter franchise), Commissioner Gordon (The Dark Knight series), George Smiley (Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy). He has received critical praise for his most recent role as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, which has been getting early awards season buzz.

The Hollywood Film Awards, known as the official launch of the awards season,

recognizes artists in a variety of roles, including acting, directing, cinematography, visual effects, costume design, editing, sound and makeup and hairstyling. Past recipients of the Hollywood Career Achievement Award include Eddie Murphy, Robert De Niro, Glenn Close, Harrison Ford, Richard Gere, Dustin Hoffman, Michael Keaton and Robin Williams, among others.