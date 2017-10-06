No word yet when the final season of Game of Thrones will debut but we do know when the HBO blockbuster is going to start shooting.

“We’re doing the first table read on Sunday for the first three episodes, second table reading on Monday, then we start rehearsals, then we start shooting,” said Game of Thrones cast member Liam Cunningham today at NY Comic-Con.

The actor who Plays Sir Davos on the series based on George R.R. Martin’s bestsellers, told a crowd at a packed Hammerstein ballroom this morning that he has received all six scripts for the last season of the David Benioff and David Weiss-EPed show. Cunningham, who also appears in the upcoming Amazon series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, which had a panel and dropped its first trailer at NYCC, joked that while he did not usually have problems with technology, there was such an extensive verification process on the well-guarded scripts, that he had not actually looked at them yet.

Even though HBO suffered a hack and several episodes of GoT were leaked this past season, the show still emerged with its highest viewership ever for its seventh season.

In addition to Cunningham, Game of Thrones also stars Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington.

Also on on the Philip K. Dick Electric Dreams panel today were EPs Eric Overmyer and Dan Percival plus cast members Rufus Sewell, Jason O’Mara and Alexa Davalos of The Man In The High Castle, Amazon’s other Philip K. Dick series, Electric Dreams’ EP and showrunner Michael Dinner, EP and writer Ronald D. Moore, along with Isa Dick Hackett, the daughter of the writer and an EP on both shows.