EXCLUSIVE: I’m hearing that Gore Verbinski is making a deal to direct Gambit at Fox. The X-Men spinoff has been a high priority at the studio, since Channing Tatum stepped up to star in the film as Remy LeBeau, the suave mutant from New Orleans who can turn objects into projectiles. That includes a deck of cards. Free Association’s Tatum and Reid Carolin are producing the film with X-Men overseers Lauren Shuler Donner and Simon Kinberg. Josh Zetumer wrote the script. The film formerly had Doug Liman and Rupert Wyatt attached, and the character was first seen in a cameo played by in a small dose by Taylor Kitsch in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Verbinski most recently directed A Cure For Wellness, but he’s adept at big scale films, having originated the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. He’s repped by CAA and Anonymous Content.
Gore Verbinski To Direct ‘Gambit’ With Channing Tatum At Fox
by Mike Fleming Jr
