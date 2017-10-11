EXCLUSIVE: Gal Gadot is in talks to star in Ruin, a Justin Kurzel-directed drama. Backed by Marc Butan’s MadRiver Pictures, the film has hopes of an early 2018 production start. That would enable Gadot to make the movie before starting work in the Patty Jenkins-directed Wonder Woman 2, a film likely to start next summer. The rising star Gadot also recently aligned to join Bradley Cooper in Deeper, the Max Landis-scripted drama that Kornel Mundruczo will direct.

Scripted by Matthew & Ryan Firpo, Ruin is in the vein of Inglorious Basterds and Fury, a gritty period revenge-thriller. A nameless ex-Nazi captain navigates the ruins of post-WWII Germany. Determined to atone for his crimes during the war, he hunts down the surviving members of his former SS Death Squad. Kurzel directed Assassin’s Creed and Macbeth.

