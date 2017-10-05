“Congratulations. You are the savior”. That savior is Josh Futterman (Josh Hutcherson), janitor by day/gamer by night who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time in order to prevent the extinction of humanity.

Hulu has released the official trailer for Future Man, ahead of its presentation today at New York Comic-Con. Hutcherson along with fellow stars Eliza Coupe, Derek Wilson and Haley Joel Osment will join the creators, Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir (Sausage Party) and showrunner, Ben Karlin (The Daily Show) to discuss the series, time travel and the global threat of oral herpes. (You get the picture).

Series is executive produced and directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Matt Tolmach, James Weaver and Ben Karlin also executive produce. Future Man is produced by Point Grey Pictures, Matt Tolmach Productions and Turkeyfoot Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Future Man launches November 14 on Hulu. Check out the trailer above.