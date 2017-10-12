Former The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley has teamed with Pretty Little Liars developer/showrunner I. Marlene King for Tapped, a drama series project, which has been set up at Freeform.

Written by Thomas Brandon based on the unpublished memoir by Andrew Shaffer (How To Survive A Sharknado), Tapped is described as The Social Network meets Pretty Little Liars. It centers around three grad students who create a hookup app called Tapped that goes viral and turns the students into overnight millionaires, but also unleashes unwitting dangers into the world that the creators must try to understand and control.

King executive produces through her Long Lake Media alongside Wesley and Bob Levy via Citizen Media. Brandon is co-executive producer. Warner Horizon Scripted Television, where both King and Wesley are under overall deals, is the studio.

King developed, executive produced and ran Freeform’s signature drama Pretty Little Liars which wrapped its seven-season run last spring. She’s currently shepherding the Pretty Little Liars’ spinoff The Perfectionists, which received a pilot order at the cable network, along with the Freeform series Famous In Love.

Brandon is an LA-based screenwriter and director who has done several short films, a produced playwright and former Nicholl Fellowship semi-finalist.

Humorist and author Shaffer penned How to Survive a Sharknado and Other Unnatural Disasters and the Fifty Shades of Grey parody, Fifty Shames of Earl Grey under the pen name Fanny Merkin.

Levy was an executive producer on The Vampire Diaries before teaming with Wesley at Citizen Media. Tapped reunites Levy with King as he also previously served as an executive producer on PLL.

Wesley starred as Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries. He began directing The Vampire Diaries in its fifth season and began produced the series at the start of season 8. He also directed an episode of Shadowhunters for Freeform.

This is Citizen Media’s second project at Freeform, along with an Shanghai drama written by Oanh Ly. The company is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360 and Jackoway Tyerman. Long Lake Media is repped by WME. Brandon is repped by Paradigm.