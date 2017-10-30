Freeform has put in development In Case of Emergency, an hourlong drama based on Courtney Moreno’s book of the same name, from Circle of Confusion and eOne, with Fresh Off the Boat writer Camilla Blackett attached to pen the adaptation.

In Case of Emergency is a darkly comedic look at the life of Harper Gallagher, a beautiful, funny and strong millennial who is a work superhero and a mere young mortal in her personal life. She takes on the world of EMTs in a tough part of South L.A. all the while finding out who she is as a woman entering adulthood. The show will follow Harper discovering herself and how the many parts of her world intersect. The book was published in 2014 by McSweeney’s.

Circle of Confusion’s Brad Mendelsohn and Elana Barry will executive produce with eOne’s Carolyn Newman.

Blackett has been a writer on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat since the first season. She previously worked on The Newsroom, New Girl and Skins, and is penning the script for an untitled spy drama feature starring Keira Knightley from K Period Media (Manchester by the Sea).

In Case of Emergency joins Freeform’s drama development slate, which also includes Tapped, from former The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley and Pretty Little Liars developer/showrunner I. Marlene King

Moreno is repped by Circle of Confusion. Blackett is repped by Black Box Management. Circle of Confusion is repped by CAA and Howard Abramson.