Freeform has put in development Girls Code, a half-hour comedy from playright/New Girl writer-producer Kim Rosenstock, Paramount TV and Anonymous Content, with Ghostbusters helmer Paul Feig attached to direct and executive produce.

Written by Rosenstock, Girls Code is a (women-in-the) workplace comedy about an antisocial tech CEO and an outspoken feminist non-profit warrior who must put aside their (many) issues with each other in order to mastermind a groundbreaking, all-women tech incubator.

Anonymous Content’s Joy Gorman Wettels brought the original idea to Feig and Rosenstock, which is inspired by female coders, robotic scientists, and social entrepreneurs. Gorman Wettels executive produces along with Rosenstock, Feig and Jessie Henderson through Feigco Entertainment. Paramount TV and Anonymous Content are co-producers.

This is Rosenstock’s second broadcast sale this development season. She also has a single mom comedy with Amy Poehler and 3 Arts Entertainment, which received a put pilot commitment at NBC. Rosenstock also is teamed with Cyndi Lauper, writing the book for a musical stage adaptation of the 1988 Mike Nichols’ hit Working Girls, based on Kevin Wade’s screenplay.

Feig received four Emmy nominations for directing and producing for The Office and writing for Freaks & Geeks. He also is directing, from his adaptation, and producing A Simple Favor, which has Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in talks to star.