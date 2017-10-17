Kingdom star Frank Grillo has been tapped to star in brawl film Donnybrook, along with Fantastic Four‘s Jamie Bell, Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers), and James Badge Dale (Only The Brave). From writer and director Tim Sutton, the film is an adaptation Frank Bill’s 2013 noir novel of the same name. Described as a backwoods version of Fight Club meets No Country For Old Men, the story follows a man, in order to support his family, competes in the Donnybrook, a legendary, bare-knuckle brawl where a $100,000 prize goes to the last man standing. David Lancaster (Whiplash) and Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films are producing with Paris-based Backup Media (Submergence), who is fully financing the project. UTA Independent Film Group is reps North American rights. Production commences next week. Grillo is repped by CAA and Management 360; Bell by UTA and Artists Independent Management; Qualley by UTA and Management 360; Dale by CAA and MJ Management.

Latour//REX/Shutterstock

Yolonda Ross (Treme, The Get Down) has been cast in BBC Films’ Out Of Blue, joining Patricia Clarkson and Toby Jones in the crima drama directed by Carol Morley. It follow Detective Mike Hoolihan, who is tasked to investigate the shooting of leading astrophysicist and black hole expert, Jennifer Rockwell. Ross will play Janey Mac, a detective who works with Clarkson’s character to solve the murder of an astrophysicist. Filming is slated to begin this month in New Orleans. Up next, Ross serves as a series regulars for Showtime’s hourlong drama The Chi, which is produced by Lena Waithe, Elwood Reid, Common, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Fox 21 TV Studios. She’s repped by INSURGE-Ent and Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management.